Whitehaven apartment complex catches fire

Memphis Fire Department battled an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Whitehaven.

Firefighters rushed to the complex near Millbranch Road and Victoria Road around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said there were reports of children inside the home, but did not find any children upon searching.

MFD said the fire started from food that was left on the stove.

There are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.