I-55, Goodman Rd. intersection re-opens

The intersection of Interstate 55 and Goodman Road in DeSoto County is back open.

The intersection was closed this weekend after power lines were tipped over across the road.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes have reopened.

However, the stop light at the intersection is still down.

Horn Lake Police Department said Entergy is scheduled to fix the light soon.

The intersection should be treated as a three-way stop until the light is fixed. There are signs in the area to warn drivers of the stop.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.