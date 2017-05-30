Man charged with murder of mother of 2

A man is in jail, charged with the murder of a mother of two Friday night.

Dominique White, 27, was shot and killed at Whitney Manor Apartments.

Family members said she was at the apartments visiting her sister. They said White had gotten into an argument with a man earlier in the day over a cable TV connection.

Glen Anthony Rivers was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is also charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

