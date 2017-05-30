Woman charged in death of Navy vet found wedged underneath car

A woman is charged in the death of a Navy veteran who was killed after falling underneath a car, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said William Malone, 48, was found wedge underneath car in the 4800 block of South Haven Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said Malone’s girlfriend, identified as Nickole Macon, said Malone was caught underneath the car after a domestic dispute.

Macon was taken into custody and later charged in Malone’s death. She faces a second-degree murder charge.

