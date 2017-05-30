Man found shot and killed in driveway identified

A man who was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Misty Moore Lane on Friday has been identified.

Police said Rodreiquous Lucas, 33, was found dead in a driveway.

Upon investigation, officers said the victim is the president of the “901Xtreme” Motorcycle Club and the suspect, 23-year-old Rashard Fair, is a member.

Investigators said a fight broke out and Lucas was shot.

Fair is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony.

