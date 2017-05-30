Cardinals send Grichuk to A-ball

St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk was sent down to the club's Single-A minor league team in Palm Beach, Florida, the organization announced Monday.

Cardinal General Manager John Mozeliak told MLB.com that the club hopes Grichuk can return soon, but he needs some less pressured reps, "He's got that type of power, game-changing type swing, but right now it's just not working."

Mozeliak added that Grichuk was sent to Palm Beach to work with different instructors instead of going back to Memphis, simply to give him some variety in his instruction.

Jose Martinez was activated to St. Louis to fill the open roster slot.

