SNAP recipients impacted by storm eligible for replacement groceries

SNAP recipients impacted by storm eligible for replacement groceries

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.

Anyone enrolled in SNAP can apply for benefits as long as they have been impacted by the storm. Anyone can apply if they’ve been without power for 12 or more hours, or have experiences other issues that caused the loss of food.

Requests must be placed within 10 days of experiencing food loss.

The benefits will be sent to the customer’s EBT card if accepted.

To request these additional benefits, call 1-866-311-4287, or go to one of the Tennessee Department of Human Services offices. They are located at:

North Branch Office

  • 3230 Jackson Avenue
  • Memphis, TN 38112
  • Open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Welles Branch Office

  • 3360 South Third Street
  • Memphis, TN 38109
  • Open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

