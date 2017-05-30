Mayor asks for $6M to clean up Memphis after storms

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland asked City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city of Memphis following a damaging storm this weekend.

Strickland proposed a resolution asking for $3 million for the public works division to provide storm response and cleanup, and another $3 million from the reserve fund for storm debris removal.

A city council committee approved both funding requests. The full city council will vote on the resolution in June.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water brought in crews from several states to assist in repairing power lines that have been down since Saturday night’s storm.

MLGW said 73 crews from East Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio are assisting them as they work around the clock to restore power in Shelby County.

An inch and a half of rainfall fell on Memphis on Saturday; this caused complications in MLGW efforts, which means MLGW does not have an estimated time for when many customers will regain power.

About 188,000 people lost power Saturday; that number has since dipped to fewer than 70,000. Click here to see the latest outage totals.

Click here for a list of resources available if your home is still without power.

