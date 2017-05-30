Home Depot manager orders generators to help those in need

Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
Mayor Jim Strickland asked Memphis City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city following a damaging storm that rolled through over the weekend.More >>
Mayor Jim Strickland asked Memphis City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city following a damaging storm that rolled through over the weekend.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
A woman is charged in the death of a Navy veteran who was killed after falling underneath a car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman is charged in the death of a Navy veteran who was killed after falling underneath a car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.More >>
Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>