Home Depot manager orders generators to help those in need

After storms ripped through the Mid-South Saturday night, a Home Depot manager sprang into action and ordered generators to help those who lost power.

As the Horn Lake Home Depot store manager, Drew Gentry goes the extra mile for his co-workers and customers.

“We’ll make sure we take care of you,” Gentry said. “We want to make sure we get everything replaced and get you taken care of.”

After the storm hit, Gentry’s kindness extended outside the walls of Home Depot.

Gentry’s power went out, along with thousands of other Mid-Southerners. His neighbor, who needed a generator at the time, experienced Gentry’s kindness firsthand.

"We actually loaned our generator out to a neighbor in need," Gentry said. "And I took my family over to my mother-in-law's house."

When Whitehaven resident W.C. Whitfield heard the store’s generator supply was restocked, he jumped at the chance to buy one.

“Man, it’s been tough and hot,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said he suffered through stifling heat since Saturday night when the storm knocked his power out.

"I heard the winds coming through and then I heard a big crackle," Whitfield said.

The store ordered 40 new generators, which arrived Tuesday.

Whitfield said the generators couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

"My food is about to go to waste," Whitfield said. "I'm on my last leg right now."

Gentry helped Whitfield wheel the generator to his car, happy to help customers any way that he can.

