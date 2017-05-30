Predators to host first ever Stanley Cup Final game Saturday

The Western Conference Champion Nashville Predators will play the first ever Stanley Cup Final game in Nashville on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in front of a sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators will also host Games 4, and if necessary, Game 6, on Monday, June 5, and Sunday June 11.

Nashville lost Game 1, 5-3, to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Monday night. Game 2 is also in Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

