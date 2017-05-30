Predators to host first ever Stanley Cup Final game Saturday

Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
A man is charged in the murder of a mother of two that happened on Friday night.More >>
A man is charged in the murder of a mother of two that happened on Friday night.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland asked City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city of Memphis following a damaging storm this weekend.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland asked City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city of Memphis following a damaging storm this weekend.More >>
Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.More >>
Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.More >>
A man who was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Misty Moore Lane on Friday has been identified.More >>
A man who was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Misty Moore Lane on Friday has been identified.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.More >>
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.More >>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>