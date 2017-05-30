Study: Best cities to start a business

Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
A man is charged in the murder of a mother of two that happened on Friday night.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland asked City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city of Memphis following a damaging storm this weekend.More >>
Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.More >>
A man who was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Misty Moore Lane on Friday has been identified.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced Tuesday that Officer Timothy Loehmann will be fired effective immediately and Officer Frank Garmback will serve a 10-day suspension.More >>
Two men in South Carolina said they found an alligator for crossing a road. They face charges related to allegedly pouring beer down its throat and posting images to Snapchat.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.More >>
