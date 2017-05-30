Group to demand change at Walmart

Mayor Jim Strickland asked Memphis City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city following a damaging storm that rolled through over the weekend.More >>
Mayor Jim Strickland asked Memphis City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city following a damaging storm that rolled through over the weekend.More >>
Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
A woman is charged in the death of a Navy veteran who was killed after falling underneath a car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman is charged in the death of a Navy veteran who was killed after falling underneath a car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.More >>
Shelby County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps, can request additional help in light of the recent massive power outage.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
Lapeatra Stafford says Willie Corey Godbolt knocked on her door around midnight Sunday, pointed a gun at her, and forced her to take him to his next crime scene.More >>
Lapeatra Stafford says Willie Corey Godbolt knocked on her door around midnight Sunday, pointed a gun at her, and forced her to take him to his next crime scene.More >>
Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith just entered the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith just entered the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.More >>