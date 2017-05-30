Group to demand change at Walmart

Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.

The group said Walmart is not paying employees a living wage, which results in the company's employees needing to rely on government assistance programs to survive.

A single, full-time Walmart employee working 34 hours a week with 2 kids, still qualifies for Medicaid and food stamps even if they make Walmart's average hourly wage claim of $13.75, according to Making Change at Walmart.

The group said they chose to hold the protest outside the National Civil Rights Museum because Martin Luther King Jr. worked "50 years ago for the sanitation workers' rights and 50 years later we're taking workers' rights away."

"It's costing us 6.2 billion dollars as taxpayers to support a full-time worker at Walmart," one protester said.

The group said salary employees at Walmart get 12 weeks of maternity leave and hourly employees do not receive any maternity leave.

"This is exactly what Dr. King would want us to do," one protester said.

The group called Walmart 'unAmerican' because of the low wages and benefits.

I"m proud to be with folks that want to encourage living wages for our folks out there," State Representative Dwayne Johnson (D-96). "I'm in the state legislature in Nashville and I go there and say we need to raise the minimum wage and we need to give companies incentives for them to raise the wages."

Johnson said when he speaks with businesses about raising the wages, they tell him they can't afford that and it would bankrupt their company.

"I'm proud of this group here and I hope people who hear about this and know about this will be encouraged to contact their elected officials, local, their state officials, and their federal officials, and put pressure on them to do the right thing for our working people out there," Johnson said.

The group said they are headed to the shareholders meeting in Arkansas to let Walmart know that workers are not being paid the wages the company said they are being paid and the conditions working at Walmart are not what the corporation says they are for employees.

