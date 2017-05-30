Tell storm-chasing scam contractors to get lost

The storm that swept through Memphis on Saturday night ripped the roof off of an apartment building in Parkway Village.More >>
A ceremony was held in the Foote Homes neighborhood where demolition is expected to begin soon.More >>
Mayor Jim Strickland asked Memphis City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city following a damaging storm that rolled through over the weekend.More >>
Memphis Botanic Garden hosts three weddings despite power outage.More >>
A man is behind bars and charged with aggravated stalking. Matt Reardon was arrested on Friday, according to the Oxford Eagle.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Smith was booked in the Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>