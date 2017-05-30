Man indicted for killing girlfriend when she tried to break up with him

A woman was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.

A large disturbance happened inside a Shelby County courtroom Thursday, leading to the family of a murder victim being thrown out of court.

A Memphis man was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury Tuesday in the murder of his girlfriend.

Joshua Fisher, 32, is being held without bond after he was arrested two months after the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Bria Isaac, 28, was found in her Midtown apartment last October with her body arched over the bathtub.

Isaac and Fisher had a troubled, off-and-on relationship, for 10 years.

On October 15, 2016, Isaac was found in her apartment in the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue near North Belvedere Boulevard with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.

Isaac's family became visibly upset during a court hearing in December when a judge gave Fisher an $8,000 bond. The family didn't know at the time the $8,000 bond was for a separate case against Fisher.

Investigators said Fisher shot and killed Isaac when she tried to break up with him. Isaac's family said Fisher was abusive toward her and that's why she wanted to end their relationship.

"He shot my baby in the head twice and once in her chest," Isaac's mother Melissa Issac said. "Then he lived there, in the apartment three days, while my daughter was bent backward over the bathtub."

