Man credits phone call from daughter for saving his life

An Orange Mound home was charred from storm damage but the homeowner is crediting his daughter with saving his life.

The domino effect from Saturday's storm caused fire damage to one family's home.

The man who lives there said without his daughter, he doesn't think he would be alive today.

T.W. Ruben was shocked to see what happened to his house when he saw it after the storm.

"It dawned on me, I said wait a minute, what is that? This can't be my house," Ruben said.

From the outside of Ruben's Orange Mound home nothing looks out of the ordinary. But, when you walk to the backyard you see charred remains leading into his home from a fire that sparked from a fallen tree.

"Apparently the tree next door fell and hit the main power line," Ruben said.

The pole connected to that line then fell over onto Ruben's fuse box. That sparked the fire that spread deeper into the home.

The fire destroyed everything inside.

But, he was able to find a few items that were spared. In his living room, a couple cherished photos were saved from the fire.

He said he would have been asleep if it wasn't for his daughter and would have been killed.

"My daughter called. She said 'dad come over. Stay on over with me'," he said.

Without that call, Ruben said he doesn't think he would have survived.

But, he said others stepped in when they saw the flames.

Neighbors weren't sure if he was home or not so they rushed into the home to save him.

"They banged on the door and kicked the door in," Ruben said.

Thankfully he wasn't inside, but he's grateful for others looking out for him.

"Neighbors, I love all of y'all," he said.

Ruben said he's planning to meet with insurance company representatives to find out if the home can be saved.

