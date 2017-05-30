Roof collapse traps man inside apartment

The storm that swept through Memphis on Saturday night ripped the roof off of an apartment building in Parkway Village.

Charles Valentine described how he became trapped in his unit at Ten Mile Creek Apartments & Townhomes as the roof began caving in around him.

"I seen [sic] stuff start caving in from the roof, like the whole rooftop came off, so I was seeing outside then," he said. "It started raining all in the apartment, all through the apartment, so I really didn't have nowhere to go."

Valentine said he tried to run to the bathroom, kitchen, and a closet, but falling debris stopped him at every turn.

"Everything started caving in on me and I was lying on the floor, so sheet rock and everything started falling on me," he explained.

Eventually, he was able to get out of the apartment without any major injuries. He suffered just a few scrapes.

Now, like many others who live in the apartment community, he is wondering what to do next.

"I don't know what to do," he said. "I ain't got nowhere to go, I don't have nothing. Lost everything in the apartment, from clothes, everything I own, I lost."

Residents at the apartment complex said they expect Red Cross representatives to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday.

