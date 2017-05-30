Man arrested for stalking in Oxford

A man is behind bars and charged with aggravated stalking.

Matt Reardon was arrested Friday, according to the Oxford Eagle.

Although investigators would not release the name of the stalking victim, Reardon posted verbal threats against several local residents--including mayor-elect Robyn Tannehill.

The threats appeared online after Reardon was arrested on May 1 for disorderly conduct. Investigators said he defied a sheriff's deputy when he was asked to leave the Lafayette County Courthouse.

