Man arrested for stalking Oxford mayor

A man is behind bars and charged with aggravated stalking.

Matt Reardon was arrested on Friday, according to the Oxford Eagle.

Although investigators would not release the name of the victim, Reardon has posted verbal threats against several local residents - including mayor-elect Robyn Tannehill.

The threats have been posted since his arrest on May 1.

Tannehill was arrested on May 1 for disorderly conduct after he defied a sheriff's deputy when he was asked to leave the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Tannehill was waving the state flag at the courthouse when he was asked to leave.

