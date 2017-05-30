Botanic Garden hosts weddings during power outage

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts three weddings despite power outage.

Like thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis, Memphis Botanic Gardens sustained moderate damage and lost power following Saturday's storms.

The Audubon Park garden went without power for 30 hours, but it didn't slow down the scheduled celebrations.

Thanks to battery and generator power, three couples said "I do" and started the rest of their lives.

"We got the places cleaned up as best we could without power and were able to accommodate all three of the weddings," Memphis Botanic Garden Executive Director Michael Allen said.

The garden was still cleaning up debris Tuesday, but the are is open and admission is free through Wednesday.

