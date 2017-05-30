Bulldozers in place for Foote Homes demolition

A ceremony was held in the Foote Homes neighborhood where demolition is expected to begin soon. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A ceremony took place in the Foote Homes neighborhood where demolition is expected to begin soon.

Foote Homes was built in the 1940s as federally funded public housing. In February, all residents were relocated and the former residential community was abandoned.

Streets Ministries, a nonprofit that helps young people set out on the right path, plans to help teenagers who came from the neighborhood.

"We know to transform this city, these young people who we are trying to introduce to the faith, they need jobs," Streets Ministries Executive Director Reggie Davis.

Bulldozers and construction equipment were put in place Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Strickland announced that the city is looking into developing an early childhood education center for the neighborhood.

