Bulldozers in place for Foote Homes demolition

Memphis Police Department has released photos of the stolen jewelry that was snatched from Kay Jewelers at Oak Court Mall on May 22.
An Orange Mound home was destroyed by Saturday's storm, but the homeowner credits his daughter with saving his life.
Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens publicly criticized Walmart for the wages the retail giant pays its employees.
A man is behind bars and charged with aggravated stalking.
A Shelby County grand jury indicted a Memphis man in the murder of his girlfriend.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer's is telling their story after a strange encounter.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
Lake Cherokee was rocked by violent waves during the Longview tornadoes on Sunday, and it was caught on camera.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
