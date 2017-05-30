Demolition to begin at Foote Homes this week

Mayor Jim Strickland asked Memphis City Council for as much as $6 million to support efforts to clean up the city following a damaging storm that rolled through over the weekend.More >>
A ceremony was held in the Foote Homes neighborhood where demolition is expected to begin soon.More >>
Memphis Botanic Garden hosts three weddings despite power outage.More >>
A man is behind bars and charged with aggravated stalking. Matt Reardon was arrested on Friday, according to the Oxford Eagle.More >>
Lawmakers, religious leaders, and other citizens plan to publicly criticize Walmart concerning the wages the retail giant pays its employees.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Imagine having worked your entire life to buy a home only to be evicted after 40 years. A Gulfport grandmother says it happened to her, and she's been trying for years to figure out what went wrong.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Smith was booked in the Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
