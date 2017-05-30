Police release photos of stolen jewelry from Kay Jewelers

A man who said he was purchasing a gift for his grandmother made off with more than $3,000 worth of jewelry from Kay's Jewelry at Oak Court Mall.

Jewelry theft at Oak Court Mall one of over 600 incidents in 5 years at the mall

Memphis Police Department has released photos of the stolen jewelry that was snatched from Kay Jewelers at Oak Court Mall on May 22.

The necklace and pair of earrings, valued at $4,000, were removed from the case and held in the employee's hand when he told the employee he was looking to buy something for his mother.

The man forcibly removed them from the employee's hand and ran from the mall.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

