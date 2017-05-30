Police release photos of stolen jewelry from Kay Jewelers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police release photos of stolen jewelry from Kay Jewelers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department has released photos of the stolen jewelry that was snatched from Kay Jewelers at Oak Court Mall on May 22.

The necklace and pair of earrings, valued at $4,000, were removed from the case and held in the employee's hand when he told the employee he was looking to buy something for his mother. 

The man forcibly removed them from the employee's hand and ran from the mall.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

