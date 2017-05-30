Man critically shot in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critically shot in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in North Memphis just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of McNeil Street. Police said a call on the same shooting came from the 1100 block of Watkins Street. 

The victim was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time if the incidents are related.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly