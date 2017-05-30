Man critically shot in North Memphis

A man was shot in North Memphis just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of McNeil Street. Police said a call on the same shooting came from the 1100 block of Watkins Street.

The victim was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time if the incidents are related.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.