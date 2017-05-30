Small businesses feel the impact of power outage

Businesses across Memphis are financially feeling the impact of Saturday’s Storm and the corresponding power outage. Many Businesses Tuesday were still left in the dark.

Rachel’s Flower Shop on Poplar Avenue has been without power since Saturday.

"It will take a small business a year to recover," says Owner Rachel Greer.

Rachel’s Flower Shop has been in Memphis for 60 years. The power outage has created a ripple effect of major setbacks.

"It's too hot to work in the facility itself and then the flowers are just pitiful," says Greer.

Flowers are dead. Employees can't work. And power is still out.

"It will throw a monkey wrench that will be hard to recover from, to be honest. We will always remember this setback," says Greer.

Small Business, Beeker’s Food Delivery, on Madison Avenue is always working to get back up and running.

“I'm worried about my employees who live paycheck to paycheck," says Owner Charles Fisher.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up on the company’s behalf. They say it will take the support of the community to keep small businesses afloat after the storm.

"We may not be here in two weeks from now without a little help or another small business," says Fisher.

