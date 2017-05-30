City Watch issued for woman missing for 26 hours

A weather system will increase rain chances at the end of the week and a few strong storms are possible.More >>
The end of the week brings the best chance for strong storms, but due to daytime heating, some storms could pop up Tuesday.
A man used a popular mobile app to help spread the word that he was giving away an in-demand item during the power outage.
Huge trees smashed houses and toppled power lines, leaving thousands still without power.
Businesses across Memphis are financially feeling the impact of Saturday's Storm and the corresponding power outage.
Memphis Police Department issued a city watch Tuesday evening for a woman missing 26 hours.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump's bloodied head has drawn criticism.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
On the last day of school at Basha High School in Arizona, seniors gather to toss reams of paper down a school stairwell, then ride down the epic paper slide they've just created.
