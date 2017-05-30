City Watch issued for woman missing for 26 hours

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch Tuesday evening for a woman missing 26 hours.

LaRhonda Smith, 42, went missing from the 900 block of N. Willett.

Police said the victim has a mental illness and is off of her medication. She was last seen in her 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with TN tag 769-SYF.

She has short black hair in twists, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown/white/gold dress and a yellow jacket.

If you have any information on her location, call Memphis Police Department.

