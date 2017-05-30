Woman's home crushed by tree, food ruined

Huge trees smashed houses and toppled power lines, leaving thousands still without power.

Even though crews are working around the clock, there are still people without power and without a way to make repairs to their homes.

"When this happened I thought 'Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness. What am I going to do'," Charlette Wright said.

Wright, her husband, and her son were in their South Memphis home when the weekend storm blew a huge tree onto her house.

She was sitting in the living room when the wind started.

"My husband snatched me up and he took me to the hall right here," she said.

Then, he tried to close the front door.

"The wind was so high, he tried to close the door and it snatched the door right back," Wright said.

The tree then came crashing down onto her house, crushing part of it.

When the tree fell it covered the backyard.

Wright inherited the home from her mother after her mother passed away from cancer. Wright said she was fixing it up so she could get insurance. But then the tree fell on it.

She and her neighbors on her South Memphis street do not have power.

"I filled the deep freezer up and all that food is gone," she said.

Wright spent time in the line where people who get food assistance can apply for replacement benefits. But, she doesn't know how she is going to get the tree off her house or make repairs to a home she and her family are still living in.

"Lord God what am I going to do. I don't have money to do this," she said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is encouraging people without insurance who have substantial storm damage to their homes to call 901-636-2525 for help.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.