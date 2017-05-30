Man gives away free ice to Memphians during power outage

A man used a popular mobile app to help spread the word that he was giving away an in-demand item during the power outage.

Daurie Schwartz, from Schwartz Electric in Cooper-Young, gave away ice for free.

He used the NextDoor app to spread the word about his machine that makes 500 pounds of ice in 24 hours - so he had plenty to share with those in need.

"I saw people on NextDoor wondering where they could go get ice so I said 'well shoot, I got ice that is just melting so I thought I would offer it up to whoever needs some'," Schwartz said.

So far, several people stopped by to fill coolers up with ice. Schwartz said he still has more to give away before it melts.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.