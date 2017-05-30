Man breaks into rooms at Holiday Inn, steals items

A man broke into at least two hotel rooms at a Memphis hotel and took items from those staying at the hotel.

According to Memphis Police Department, the man broke into the rooms on Sunday at approximately 3:25 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in the 1100 block of Union Avenue.

The victims told police while they were away from their rooms, an unknown man broke into their rooms and took several items that included Polo clothing, Nike shoes, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and money.

The man is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age, 5-foot-10-inches tall and has a medium complexion and medium-length brown hair.

He was wearing a pink, short-sleeve collared shirt, black pants with white writing on the lower leg of both legs, and dark colored sneakers with a white sole.

If you have any information on this man, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

