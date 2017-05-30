Man breaks into rooms at Holiday Inn, steals items

A man threatening to harm himself caused law enforcement to close Airport Road on Tuesday.More >>
A man threatening to harm himself caused law enforcement to close Airport Road on Tuesday.More >>
A man broke into at least two hotel rooms at a Memphis hotel and took items from those staying at the hotelMore >>
A man broke into at least two hotel rooms at a Memphis hotel and took items from those staying at the hotelMore >>
A weather system will increase rain chances at the end of the week and a few strong storms are possible.More >>
The end of the week brings the best chance for strong storms, but due to daytime heating, some storms could pop up Tuesday.More >>
A man used a popular mobile app to help spread the word that he was giving away an in-demand item during the power outage.More >>
A man used a popular mobile app to help spread the word that he was giving away an in-demand item during the power outage.More >>
Huge trees smashed houses and toppled power lines, leaving thousands still without power.More >>
Huge trees smashed houses and toppled power lines, leaving thousands still without power.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>