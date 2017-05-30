Airport Road closed while deputies negotiated with man threatening suicide

A man threatening to harm himself caused law enforcement to close Airport Road on Tuesday.

The Crittenden County Sheriff publicly thanked those who worked to help negotiate with the man and apologized for the road closure.

Sheriff Mike Allen posted on Facebook that the Sheriff's Department Crisis Intervention and Special Response Team was able to help with negotiations.

"Airport Road had to be shut down for public safety and traffic re-routed," Allen wrote. "Officers with the Special Response Team and Crisis Intervention Negotiators were able to take the person into protective custody without injuries. We apologize for the inconvenience to the public."

The road has reopened since the incident.

