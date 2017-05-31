12-year-old stuns AGT judges with ventriloquism act

A young girl is hoping to keep ventriloquism alive, and based on her performance on America’s Got Talent, she might be on her way to doing just that.

Darcy Farmer, 12, stunned judges with her performance when she busted out in song with her puppet.

The performance has gone viral instantly, with over 20 million views on Facebook.

Darci even earned the golden buzzer, with unanimous praise from each judge!

Simon Cowell even called the act 'unforgettable.'

You can follow Darci’s journey throughout America’s Got Talent each Tuesday on WMC Action News 5 at 7 p.m.

