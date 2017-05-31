Fayette County deputy arrested for DUI - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fayette County deputy arrested for DUI

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Jimmy Fitzgerald (Photo Source: Fayette County Sheriff's Office) Jimmy Fitzgerald (Photo Source: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a DUI charge.

The incident happened May 25 when deputy Jimmy Fitzgerald crashed. The crash sent him to the hospital before his arrest.

Fitzgerald is out of jail on $1,500 bond and has been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly