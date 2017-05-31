Teen shot, killed at Memphis motel

A teen was shot and killed at a Memphis motel near Memphis International Airport late Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard at the Budget Host Inn just before 11 p.m.

Police arrived, but did not locate the victim. While on the scene, officers learned the victim went to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said someone shot the teen multiple times at the motel.

The victim was 18 years old.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the city’s 89th homicide.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.