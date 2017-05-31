Kellogg's to close Memphis distribution center that employs 172 workers

Kellogg Company will close its Memphis distribution plant and lay off 172 employees.

Kellogg's filed an official notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development to announce plans to close the Memphis plant on Shelby Oaks Drive on July 29, 2017.

The closure is part of the company's plan to move from a direct store distribution model to a warehouse model. The Memphis closure is one of several across the country.

The distribution plant closure is not expected to impact the Memphis Kellogg's manufacturing plant.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Kellogg Company to get a statement about the closure and how they will affect Memphis employees.

