Kellogg's to close Memphis distribution center that employs 172 workers

Country music star Chris Stapleton will not be playing at The BankPlus Amphitheatrer in Southaven as previously planned.More >>
Country music star Chris Stapleton will not be playing at The BankPlus Amphitheatrer in Southaven as previously planned.More >>
A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but the main rain chance doesn't arrive until the end of the week.More >>
A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but the main rain chance doesn't arrive until the end of the week.More >>
A teen was shot and killed at a Memphis motel near Memphis International Airport late Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A teen was shot and killed at a Memphis motel near Memphis International Airport late Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A young girl is hoping to keep ventriloquism alive, and based on her performance on America’s Got Talent, she might be on her way to doing just that.More >>
A young girl is hoping to keep ventriloquism alive, and based on her performance on America’s Got Talent, she might be on her way to doing just that.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a DUI charge.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a DUI charge.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>