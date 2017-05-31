Chris Stapleton postpones Southaven concert

Country music star Chris Stapleton will not be playing at The BankPlus Amphitheatrer in Southaven as previously planned.

Stapleton's management team said it is working to reschedule the concert that was originally supposed to happen June 9.

"Unfortunately, the next three weeks of "The All-American Road Show" have been postponed...We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates. "

