Memphis ranked 13th best basketball city in U.S.

With the NBA Finals kicking off on June 1 and the league allowing teams to sell ad space on uniforms as of 2017--estimated to generate $100 million to $150 million in yearly revenue--the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Basketball Fans.

To find the best cities for professional and college basketball fans, WalletHub’s analysts ranked 293 of the largest cities, looking at 17 categories, including the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams, ticket prices, and stadium accessibility. Memphis placed 13th out of the 293 cities.

Best Cities:

Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA Oakland, CA San Antonio, TX Salt Lake City, UT Oklahoma City, OK Cleveland, OH Miami, FL Chicago, IL Orlando, FL Dallas, TX Indianapolis, IN Memphis, TN Portland, OR New York, NY

Best vs. Worst:

New Orleans has the lowest average ticket price for an NBA game, $30.20, which is 3.2 times less expensive than in New York, the city with the highest at $97.77.

Chicago has the highest attendance rate for NBA games, which is 1.5 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest.

The Golden State Warriors have the highest performance level among NBA teams, 77.64 percent, which is 4.1 times better than that of the Philadelphia 76ers, the team with the lowest at 19.11 percent.

The Villanova Wildcats have the highest performance level among college basketball teams, 88.15 percent, which is 5.7 times better than that of the Grambling State Tigers, the team with the lowest at 15.57 percent.

You can see the complete list of cities here.

