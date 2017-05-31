SNAP users frustrated by long lines

Frustrations ran high Wednesday morning at the Department of Human Services office on Jackson Avenue.



As temperatures rose, so did the frustrations of people waiting outside the department.



"I don't know," said SNAP user Charles Carter. "It's just hard out here right now."



The storm that ripped through Memphis Saturday did more than knock down trees, it knocked out power to people's homes, causing massive amounts of food to go bad.



"Food and everything is sour in the refrigerator," said SNAP user Charles Glover.

The outage forced some people in Iine to eat out until they had no more money. Some of them stayed overnight to ensure they could still feed their families.



"Wow. I thought I was going to be one of the first people in line," Carter said. "The line is about half a mile long."



To be eligible for reimbursement, these people must have lost power for at least 12 hours. Also, they have to request benefits within 10 days of losing their food, and they must currently receive SNAP benefits.



"It's an early process," Carter said. "It's going to be an all-day process. It might be another two weeks process."



You can apply in person at the Department of Human Services at 3230 Jackson Avenue or 3360 S. Third Street. You can also call the Department of Human Services at 1-866-311-4287.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.