Bryson Tiller coming to Landers Center

Bryson Tiller will make a stop in Southaven on his upcoming tour.

The singer will play at Landers Center on Saturday, August 5, as a part of his Set It Off Tour.

Tiller’s sophomore album True to Self is available for streaming now.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

He will be supported by H.E.R. and Metro Boomin.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.