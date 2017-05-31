Fallen MS soldier's baby previously gained internet fame

Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas, a Mississippi solider who was killed during a training exercise, was the father of a baby who recent gained viral fame.

Thomas’ daughter Devina Smith was born with partial albinism, giving her a head full of white hair. Devina’s mother Jessica Smith spoke with DailyMail about her daughter’s condition.

"I hadn't seen a baby like that before--others were blond, but not white," Smith said. "I think it makes her extra special."

Smith’s pictures went viral as people fell in love with the special girl, who many said reminded them of Game of Thrones character Daenerys.

Thomas, from Amory, Mississippi, was killed during training in California. He was just 24. The incident remains under investigation.

For now, his family has this one last picture, taken the day he left Mississippi, to remember him.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.