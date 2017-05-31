Professionals warn of dangerous decision to repair roof damage

Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.

In the wake of Saturday's storm, and with the potential of more rain on its way, residents with damaged roofs may be exploring the idea of making the repairs themselves.

But, that could be a dangerous and even deadly choice.

Safety should be every homeowner's priority when seeking repairs.

"Even on a roof that is not that steep, if the shingles have been already affected by the wind they can be very fragile so if you walk on those surfaces you could either slip or the shingles break themselves," Excellent Roofing Manager John Bennett said.

So far, Bennett said he has seen hundreds of trees down on homes.

It's homes of those like Cordova resident Sheba Hancock that are now left damaged - with homeowners having to make decisions on how to get it fixed.

Hancock wasn't at home when a massive tree came tumbling down - ripped up from the root - and smashed through her shed. The tree crushed part of her roof.

"Trees in my house and in my shed. Thank goodness for the shop part because the blunt of it got there, you know because it would of gone all the way through where the top part of it is," Hancock said.

The damage in her backyard is clear, but she said the rain made the problems worse.

"I'm just shocked. I've never seen anything like this before," she said. "There's rats coming in from the water we had back here."

She said the rats are getting in through the holes in her roof. That's the reason she decided to call Bennett for help.

Bennett said it will take a large crane to move the tree off of her home.

Although many homeowners will try to repair the damage themselves, Bennett said that could be a deadly decision.

"A lot of the injuries happen with people also trying to get from the ladder to the roof and the ladder gives way and slips out from underneath them," Bennett said.

