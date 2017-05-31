Police: Man shot with paintball by teenager - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police: Man shot with paintball by teenager

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man told police he was shot with a paintball gun.

According to Memphis Police Department, the man told officers a teenager shot at him in the area of Poplar Avenue and Claybrook Avenue.

The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man was not injured by the paintball.

