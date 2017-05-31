Man burned attempting to help suicidal man returns to work

The hero who tried to stop a man from setting himself on fire returns to work for the first time after that night.

Paul Garner received second-degree burns when he tried to stop Jared McLemore from setting himself on fire.

Garner was at a bar getting ready to play in his band when he jumped into action.

Now forced to walk with a cane after suffering severe burns, he said it's getting easier.

Garner spoke about that day and his decision to rush to help.

"By the time I got outside he was almost on the other side of Madison [Avenue] dousing himself with kerosene," Garner said.

Garner said in that moment he knew he had to do something.

"I take off in his general direction, heading straight off at him, to try to jump and drop kick him and that's how I got kerosene on my legs," Garner said.

His legs are still full of bandages after being burned. But, he wants this tragedy to be a wake-up call about the dangers of domestic violence.

Court documents show the McLemore had a history of domestic abuse with his girlfriend who worked at the busy Midtown bar.

"I would not have had to intervene if the reports of abuse had been taken seriously in the first place," Garner said.

As Garner recovers from the burns, he said domestic violence is real and he wants to encourage everyone never to be afraid to report abuse.

"This is an extreme example, but it happens every day in Memphis," Garner said.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help raise money for Garner's hospital costs. So far, it's raised more than $7,600.

