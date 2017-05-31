Why tornado sirens never sounded during destructive weekend storm

The storm that moved into Memphis on Saturday night caused the third worst power outage in the city's history.More >>
The storm that moved into Memphis on Saturday night caused the third worst power outage in the city's history.More >>
The hero who tried to stop a man from setting himself on fire returns to work for the first time after that night.More >>
The hero who tried to stop a man from setting himself on fire returns to work for the first time after that night.More >>
A man told police he was shot with a paintball gun.More >>
A man told police he was shot with a paintball gun.More >>
MLGW frustrated customers when they predicted Wednesday that it would take seven more days to restore power in the city.More >>
MLGW frustrated customers when they predicted Wednesday that it would take seven more days to restore power in the city.More >>
In the wake of Saturday's storm, and with the potential of more rain on its way, residents with damaged roofs may be exploring the idea of making the repairs themselves.More >>
In the wake of Saturday's storm, and with the potential of more rain on its way, residents with damaged roofs may be exploring the idea of making the repairs themselves.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>