Is your tree a danger? Experts reveal secrets to spotting tree liability

Tourists visiting the only museum dedicated to documenting African American life, history, and culture found an unexpected sight when they arrived Wednesday.More >>
Tourists visiting the only museum dedicated to documenting African American life, history, and culture found an unexpected sight when they arrived Wednesday.More >>
Police are investigating a reported shooting at a U-Haul location in Memphis.More >>
Police are investigating a reported shooting at a U-Haul location in Memphis.More >>
The storm that moved into Memphis on Saturday night caused the third worst power outage in the city's history.More >>
The storm that moved into Memphis on Saturday night caused the third worst power outage in the city's history.More >>
A Mississippi prison guard found herself on the other side of the jail cell after a heroin investigation.More >>
A Mississippi prison guard found herself on the other side of the jail cell after a heroin investigation.More >>
MLGW frustrated customers when they predicted Wednesday that it would take seven more days to restore power in the city.More >>
MLGW frustrated customers when they predicted Wednesday that it would take seven more days to restore power in the city.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>