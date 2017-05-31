Heroin found at MS prison guard's home

A Mississippi prison guard found herself on the other side of the jail cell after a heroin investigation.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Cynthia Smith of Clarksdale.

Smith worked at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility.

Investigators found 12 ounces of black tar heroin and other drugs at Smith's house.

She was arrested and booked into the Coahoma County Jail to await trial.

