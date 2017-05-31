Heroin found at MS prison guard's home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Heroin found at MS prison guard's home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cynthia Smith (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics) Cynthia Smith (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)
CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) -

A Mississippi prison guard found herself on the other side of the jail cell after a heroin investigation.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Cynthia Smith of Clarksdale.

Smith worked at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility. 

Investigators found 12 ounces of black tar heroin and other drugs at Smith's house.

She was arrested and booked into the Coahoma County Jail to await trial.

