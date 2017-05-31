Man, 6-year-old girl found shot at U-Haul in Memphis

A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot at a U-Haul location in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department cruisers responded to the U-Haul near the intersection of Sharpe Avenue and Semmes Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The child was shot in the foot. No information is available at this time about the man's injuries.

MPD said the two victims were transported to Delta Medical in stable condition. A 6-year-old was transferred to LeBonheur from Delta Medical.

WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.