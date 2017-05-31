Man, 6-year-old girl shot at U-Haul in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man, 6-year-old girl shot at U-Haul in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot at a U-Haul location in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department cruisers responded to the U-Haul near the intersection of Sharpe Avenue and Semmes Street on Wednesday afternoon.

MPD said the two victims were transported to Delta Medical in stable condition. A 6-year-old was transferred to LeBonheur from Delta Medical. 

WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more information.

