Man, 6-year-old girl shot at U-Haul in Memphis

A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot at a U-Haul location in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department cruisers responded to the U-Haul near the intersection of Sharpe Avenue and Semmes Street on Wednesday afternoon.

MPD said the two victims were transported to Delta Medical in stable condition. A 6-year-old was transferred to LeBonheur from Delta Medical.

