Domestic violence call leads to barricade situation, man in custody

Police officers surrounded a home where a man barricaded himself inside after officers responded to a domestic violence call.

Memphis police officers arrived at the home in the 2700 block of Browning Avenue, near Pendleton Street, around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they received a call saying a man would not let a woman leave the home.

After officers arrived on the scene, the man let the woman out of the home, but then barricaded himself inside. A standoff ensued for more than an hour, but the man was eventually taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.