Escaped DeSoto Co. inmate captured; 2 others arrested

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Melody Maher, 24 (Source: MDOC) Melody Maher, 24 (Source: MDOC)
Steven Heigle, 34 (Source: MDOC) Steven Heigle, 34 (Source: MDOC)
Jerry Brady Weed, 35 (Source: MDOC) Jerry Brady Weed, 35 (Source: MDOC)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

The state inmate who escaped while on work detail in Downtown Jackson last week is back in custody. 

Melody Diana Maher, 24, was captured Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. at a Vicksburg apartment. 

Probationer Steven Heigle, 34, and parolee Jerry Brady Weed, 35, were also arrested. 

Both were previously wanted on unrelated charges but could face additional charges in connection with Maher’s escape. 

Maher has been in prison since last year for two drug convictions. She received a total of 15 years to serve for controlled substance within a facility and cocaine possession in DeSoto County.

