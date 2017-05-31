Escaped DeSoto Co. inmate captured; 2 others arrested

The state inmate who escaped while on work detail in Downtown Jackson last week is back in custody.

Melody Diana Maher, 24, was captured Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. at a Vicksburg apartment.

Probationer Steven Heigle, 34, and parolee Jerry Brady Weed, 35, were also arrested.

Both were previously wanted on unrelated charges but could face additional charges in connection with Maher’s escape.

Maher has been in prison since last year for two drug convictions. She received a total of 15 years to serve for controlled substance within a facility and cocaine possession in DeSoto County.

