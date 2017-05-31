Midtown man still living in house smashed by tree

Mid-Southerners are on the road to recovery after the massive power outage from last weekend's historic storm.

Walt Conti's home off Evergreen in Midtown was smashed by a huge tree. You might not think anyone is living there, but you don't know Conti.

"If my son had been up in his bedroom, he probably would have been killed because the branches came through the ceiling and were on top of his bed," Conti said.



Conti had just taken his two dogs outside Saturday night when the wind kicked up.



"My dog Bruno was blown across the yard from left to right, amazing,” Conti said.



Conti ran inside with his dogs and told his 17-year-old son they needed to run to a small bathroom, but it was too late.



"The thing that was really kind of shaking was the whole ground and earth around the house it was like boom and crunch,” Conti said.



Then the tree hit the house.

Conti just got a blue tarp to cover up the holes on Tuesday. There is glass all over the kitchen and a board where the wall used to be.



He is living in the house because he wants to be available for contractors and tree removal workers. He also doesn't want any opportunists to show up steal his stuff.



Now, he has time on his hands.



Conti said since he doesn't have electricity, he was looking for something to do. He decided to count the rings on the tree that fell on his house and discovered it was 124 years old.



Conti said he and his son drive around at night to charge their electronics, and he has met more than a dozen new neighbors since most of them do not have power.



"I've met a few actually, they come oh my gosh I can't believe it," Conti said.

Conti has insurance, but he has no idea how long it will be before he has his house back. He said he and his neighbors are anxiously awaiting the return of power to their homes.

