MPD: Man steals 2 trucks, rams police cruisers, remains on the run

A man remains on the run after stealing multiple vehicles and ramming police cars.

Dennis Compton, 20, is wanted by Memphis Police Department for using stolen vehicles to ram police cars in an attempt to get away.

According to police, Compton was seen on May 26 in a stolen black Ford F150 in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. The vehicle had been stolen the previous day from Southaven, MS. When Compton was spotted by police in the stolen vehicle, he fled from police and was not captured.

He was seen in that same truck just three days later on May 29 in the 4900 block of Manson. Police said Compton intentionally struck a police cruiser and ran from the scene.

The following day on May 30, Compton was again seen in the stolen truck in the 200 block of Honduras Avenue. He again intentionally rammed the police cruiser to leave the scene.

The F-150 has been recovered.

However, Compton was identified as the man driving a stolen 2016 white F-250. The truck was also stolen from Southaven. That vehicle has been recovered as well, but Compton remains on the run from police.

He has multiple warrants out for his arrest which include theft and aggravated assault.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

